16:16 08.08.2025

SBI exposes UAH 900,000 fraud scheme in Kyiv military unit

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have reported suspicions to the commander of an artillery battery in one of the military units in Kyiv and his deputy, who caused losses of almost UAH 900,000 to the state, the press service of SBI has said.

"The deputy commander prepared three reports in which he and 19 other servicemen allegedly performed combat missions in the Chernihiv region in August-September 2024. In fact, they were in another place and did not perform combat missions. In turn, the commander of the artillery battery did not check the data and signed the reports provided. Based on these documents, the deputy commander and 19 other servicemen were paid almost UAH 900,000 in additional payments," the report states.

The commander of the rocket artillery battery was notified of suspicion of negligent attitude to service, which caused grave consequences, committed under martial law (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of imprisonment for a term of up to eight years.

The deputy commander was notified of suspicion of another intentional failure by a military official to perform actions that he or she was required to perform under his or her official duties, which caused grave consequences, committed under martial law (Part 4 of Article 426 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.

