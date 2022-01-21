Facts

10:39 21.01.2022

Baltic countries with US permission to be able to supply Ukraine with Javelin FGM, Stinger MANPADS

2 min read
Baltic countries with US permission to be able to supply Ukraine with Javelin FGM, Stinger MANPADS

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have received permission from the United States to transfer American Javelin FGMs and Stinger MANPADS to Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing officials in Washington.

In addition, Washington expressed its intention to transfer five Mi-17 helicopters to Ukraine, the edition notes.

Earlier, the American media reported, citing its sources, that the State Department notified Congress of the approval of a permit for the export of American weapons to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, with the right of subsequent transfer of these weapons by these countries to Ukraine.

CNN quoted a State Department official saying that the European allies have what they need to contribute to additional security assistance to Ukraine in the coming days and weeks.

He noted that Washington is in close contact with NATO and Kyiv on this issue, including ensuring the transfer of U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine by Washington's allies.

On Wednesday it became known that the eighth flight in the last three days to Ukraine was carried out by heavy military transport aircraft C-17A Globemaster III of the British Royal Air Force. Before that, on Monday, British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, speaking in parliament, said that the United Kingdom would supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons.

Tags: #javelin #baltic #stinger
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:08 20.01.2022
Department of State approves shipments of American-made lethal weapons to Ukraine by Baltic countries – media

Department of State approves shipments of American-made lethal weapons to Ukraine by Baltic countries – media

17:14 08.01.2022
USA working on organization of delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine

USA working on organization of delivery of Stinger missiles to Ukraine

09:36 23.12.2021
Ukrainian troops conduct exercise using Javelin antitank systems – JFO HQ

Ukrainian troops conduct exercise using Javelin antitank systems – JFO HQ

10:42 09.12.2021
Ukraine can use Javelin from USA inside its territory, but only for self-defense – Pentagon

Ukraine can use Javelin from USA inside its territory, but only for self-defense – Pentagon

09:43 02.09.2021
United States announces new $60 mln security assistance package for Ukraine, including Javelin systems – U.S.-Ukrainian joint statement

United States announces new $60 mln security assistance package for Ukraine, including Javelin systems – U.S.-Ukrainian joint statement

14:19 14.04.2021
FMs of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to visit Ukraine on joint working visit on April 15

FMs of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to visit Ukraine on joint working visit on April 15

11:10 17.06.2020
U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

U.S. supplies Ukraine with equipment worth more than $60 mln, incl ammunition, Javelin missiles

10:13 02.03.2020
US Department of Defense orders next batch of Javelin weapon systems for Ukraine, partner countries

US Department of Defense orders next batch of Javelin weapon systems for Ukraine, partner countries

17:55 26.12.2019
Defense Ministry signs contract for delivery of second batch of U.S. Javelin

Defense Ministry signs contract for delivery of second batch of U.S. Javelin

17:59 10.10.2019
Ukraine to make test purchase of Javelin complexes by year's end – Defense minister

Ukraine to make test purchase of Javelin complexes by year's end – Defense minister

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine records over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Slovakia not to engage in any activity to justify Russia's violation of intl law, Crimea annexation – PM

USA develops package of 'very painful' sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

Department of State approves shipments of American-made lethal weapons to Ukraine by Baltic countries – media

Ukraine sees spike in COVID-19 cases to 18,479 in past 24 hours

LATEST

Ukraine records over 20,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

USA providing more assistance to Ukraine than any year in history - White House

Ukraine and WHO Regional Office for Europe sign cooperation agreement for 2022-2023

Slovakia not to engage in any activity to justify Russia's violation of intl law, Crimea annexation – PM

USA develops package of 'very painful' sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

Ukraine sees spike in COVID-19 cases to 18,479 in past 24 hours

COVID-19 outbreak started in Ukraine – Liashko

Biden: Ukraine unlikely to join NATO in near term

Ukraine views Slovak economy minister's statements about Crimea, sanctions on Russia as unacceptable

PGO to appeal against Poroshenko's measure of restraint

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD