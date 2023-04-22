Latvia transfers all Stinger MANPADS to Ukraine

Latvia will hand over to Ukraine all its Stinger portable air defense systems, Defense Minister Ināra Mūrniece said at a Ramstein meeting.

"Latvia responded to Ukraine's request for the supply of air defense systems and decided to transfer to Ukraine all the Stinger MANPADS that we still have. We will do our best to deliver them to Ukraine as quickly as possible," Mūrniece said.

The minister also noted that Latvia continues to implement the training program for Ukrainian military personnel.