Sport

18:09 31.01.2023

Baltic countries, Poland oppose Russians' participation in 2024 Olympics – Latvian FM

Baltic countries, Poland oppose Russians' participation in 2024 Olympics – Latvian FM

The Baltic countries and Poland stand against the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Olympics, as well as against the possibility of their participation under a neutral flag, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said in Riga on Tuesday.

"We all agree that as long as Russia, backed by Belarus, is continuing an unprovoked direct aggression against Ukraine, this kind of step cannot be supported, it is unacceptable," the Latvian foreign minister told reporters.

On Tuesday, a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Baltic countries and Poland took place in Riga.

The Paris Summer Olympics will be held from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

