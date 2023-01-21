Facts

13:24 21.01.2023

FMs of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania call on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now

1 min read
FMs of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania call on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now

The ministers of foreign affairs of three Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – have called on Germany to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks as soon as possible.

"We, Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian Foreign Ministers, call on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now. This is needed to stop Russian aggression, help Ukraine and restore peace in Europe quickly. Germany as the leading European power has special responsibility in this regard," they said in a joint statement posted on Twitter of Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu on Saturday.

Tags: #baltic #leopard

MORE ABOUT

13:34 21.01.2023
Czech Republic denies reports about alleged supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Czech Republic denies reports about alleged supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

09:20 20.01.2023
Netherlands ready to pay for supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Netherlands ready to pay for supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

11:54 12.01.2023
German chancellor's stance on supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine is highly dependent on US president – media

German chancellor's stance on supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine is highly dependent on US president – media

09:51 12.01.2023
Lithuania urges providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles

Lithuania urges providing Ukraine with ATACMS missiles

16:36 11.01.2023
Ukraine to be provided with company of Leopard tanks within framework of intl coalition – Duda

Ukraine to be provided with company of Leopard tanks within framework of intl coalition – Duda

15:53 06.05.2022
Zelensky, FMs of Baltic states discuss support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression

Zelensky, FMs of Baltic states discuss support for Ukraine amid Russian aggression

09:34 06.05.2022
Baltic states and Poland sign agreement with Ukraine on strengthening cross-border cooperation

Baltic states and Poland sign agreement with Ukraine on strengthening cross-border cooperation

10:13 25.03.2022
Ukrainians trust Baltic countries, Poland the most – Zelensky

Ukrainians trust Baltic countries, Poland the most – Zelensky

17:28 24.03.2022
Speakers of Ukrainian, Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian parliaments call on intl community to close skies over Ukraine - statement

Speakers of Ukrainian, Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian parliaments call on intl community to close skies over Ukraine - statement

13:10 23.03.2022
Poland, Baltic States call for ban on transport of Russian goods by European roads

Poland, Baltic States call for ban on transport of Russian goods by European roads

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine satisfied with Ramstein results, not all assistance was voiced in public – Reznikov

Ukrainian defenders restrict Russian reconnaissance group's infiltration attempt in Sumy region

Zelensky, Erdogan in favor of extending grain agreement, expanding it to other ports of Ukraine

Germany to supply Ukraine with military aid worth EUR 1 bln

Rada proposed to call on world community to recognize Russia's actions towards Ukrainians as genocide

LATEST

Mass evacuation carried out from Kherson to Lviv region

Law enforcers confident that Iranian officials, legal entities, individuals involved in production, supplies of drones to Russia – PGO

Five Kalibr missile carriers on duty in Black Sea – Ukrainian Navy

Ceremony of farewell to Brovary helicopter crash victims takes place in Kyiv

Ukraine satisfied with Ramstein results, not all assistance was voiced in public – Reznikov

Ukrainian defenders restrict Russian reconnaissance group's infiltration attempt in Sumy region

AFU repel enemy attacks near 13 settlements in Luhansk, Donetsk regions in past 24 hours

Biden on Leopard 2: Ukraine to receive all help it needs to fight against Russian troops

U.S. to impose sanctions against Wagner PMC next week – White House

Reznikov on Ramstein 8: Ukrainian army to receive more weapons, evil to be defeated

AD
AD
AD
AD