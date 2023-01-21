FMs of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania call on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now

The ministers of foreign affairs of three Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania – have called on Germany to provide Ukraine with Leopard tanks as soon as possible.

"We, Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian Foreign Ministers, call on Germany to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine now. This is needed to stop Russian aggression, help Ukraine and restore peace in Europe quickly. Germany as the leading European power has special responsibility in this regard," they said in a joint statement posted on Twitter of Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu on Saturday.