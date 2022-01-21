Facts

09:27 21.01.2022

USA providing more assistance to Ukraine than any year in history - White House

1 min read
USA providing more assistance to Ukraine than any year in history - White House

Washington has recently provided the largest assistance to Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

"We've also provided more assistance to Ukraine than any year in history, including defense assistance," Psaki said at a press conference on Thursday.

Last week, CNN reported that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden at the end of December last year, without undue publicity, authorized the allocation of additional security assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $200 million.

