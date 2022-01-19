PGO to appeal against Poroshenko's measure of restraint

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova says that, as with other defendants in the "coal case," the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) will appeal against the measure of restraint.

"Returning to the 'coal case' in relation to the defendant for whom the court chose a measure of restraint today. I note the case summary is the same for all four suspects, as they are accomplices. "Therefore, we proceed from the fact that everyone is equal before the law, and, surely, again, as with other defendants, we will go with an appeal against the measure of restraint. Ukraine needs justice and let us seek it in a civilized manner in court, without politicizing these processes," Venediktova said on her Facebook page.