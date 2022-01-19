Facts

17:47 19.01.2022

Ukraine expects successful agreements from USA, EU on single package of sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukraine expects successful agreements from USA, EU on single package of sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

Ukraine expects successful agreements from the United States and the EU on agreeing on a single package of sanctions against Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Our main expectation is from the United States, from our European partners, that they successfully agree on a strong package of sanctions that will be applied against Russia. We understand that negotiations are ongoing, and we discussed this with Antony [Blinken] today. He told about progress on this issue, but Russia must receive daily very clear signals that the unbearable burden that our partners are talking about in the form of sanctions is real, and not just a threat, that daily progress is being made in negotiations between the United States and the EU regarding the a single package," Kuleba said during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken in Kyiv on Wednesday.

Tags: #kuleba #united_states
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:31 19.01.2022
USA to allocate extra $300 mln to Ukraine in 2022 – Blinken

USA to allocate extra $300 mln to Ukraine in 2022 – Blinken

13:56 19.01.2022
Any price of containing Russia to be lower than price of stopping new war – Kuleba

Any price of containing Russia to be lower than price of stopping new war – Kuleba

14:51 17.01.2022
Dialogue between Ukraine and Germany on arms supplies will continue – Kuleba

Dialogue between Ukraine and Germany on arms supplies will continue – Kuleba

11:58 17.01.2022
Russia containment package includes diplomatic measures, sanctions, defense cooperation between Ukraine, partners - Kuleba

Russia containment package includes diplomatic measures, sanctions, defense cooperation between Ukraine, partners - Kuleba

17:04 15.01.2022
Kuleba: we continue to cooperate with partners to prevent further Russian aggression

Kuleba: we continue to cooperate with partners to prevent further Russian aggression

15:26 13.01.2022
Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

10:41 13.01.2022
Kuleba denies information about his possible appointment to post of head of Kyiv City State Administration

Kuleba denies information about his possible appointment to post of head of Kyiv City State Administration

18:40 05.01.2022
Ukraine, EU faced with task of helping Russia reduce tensions, abandon aggressive intentions – Kuleba

Ukraine, EU faced with task of helping Russia reduce tensions, abandon aggressive intentions – Kuleba

11:43 05.01.2022
Kuleba to participate in meeting of NATO-Ukraine Commission on Jan 10

Kuleba to participate in meeting of NATO-Ukraine Commission on Jan 10

14:48 24.12.2021
Ukraine should participate in consultations on Euro-Atlantic security issues – Kuleba

Ukraine should participate in consultations on Euro-Atlantic security issues – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO to appeal against Poroshenko's measure of restraint

Blinken calls on Ukrainians to unite in face of threat from Moscow

Court releases Poroshenko under personal guarantees

Ukraine records nearly 13,000 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Blinken arrives in Ukraine

LATEST

PGO to appeal against Poroshenko's measure of restraint

US Secretary of State: We to act in coordinated, purposeful manner so that Russia feels consequences of aggression

Blinken calls on Ukrainians to unite in face of threat from Moscow

Defense appeals ruling restricting Poroshenko's exit from Ukraine

Complications from hunger strike prevent Saakashvili's condition from improving

Court releases Poroshenko under personal guarantees

Health Ministry allows use of any vaccine registered in Ukraine for revaccination against COVID-19

USA transfers about 1 mln more doses of Pfizer vaccines to Ukraine

Almaty Airport resumes normal operation

White House believes Russia able to attack Ukraine at any time

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD