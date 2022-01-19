Ukraine expects successful agreements from USA, EU on single package of sanctions against Russia – Kuleba

Ukraine expects successful agreements from the United States and the EU on agreeing on a single package of sanctions against Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Our main expectation is from the United States, from our European partners, that they successfully agree on a strong package of sanctions that will be applied against Russia. We understand that negotiations are ongoing, and we discussed this with Antony [Blinken] today. He told about progress on this issue, but Russia must receive daily very clear signals that the unbearable burden that our partners are talking about in the form of sanctions is real, and not just a threat, that daily progress is being made in negotiations between the United States and the EU regarding the a single package," Kuleba said during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken in Kyiv on Wednesday.