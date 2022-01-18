If Russia uses energy as weapon, this will have consequences for Nord Stream 2 - German FM

If Russia uses energy as a "weapon", this will have consequences for the Nord Stream 2 project, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday.

"If energy is used as a weapon, this will have relevant consequences, including in connection with this pipeline," Baerbock said at a press conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The German foreign minister noted that the coalition agreement of the new German government emphasizes that the European energy legislation, "both its letter and spirit," applies to all energy infrastructure projects, including Nord Stream 2.

"Therefore, the certification procedure is now underway, but this procedure has been suspended," Baerbock said.

She also said that she has held talks on "green energy" in Moscow on Monday, and "they demonstrated how great Russia's potential in the field of green energy is."

"We need Russia in order to work on overcoming the climate crisis, on the topic of energy security, as far as sustainable development in this area is concerned," Baerbock said.