USA confirms Blinken's visit to Ukraine, Germany on Jan 18-20

The visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine and Germany will take place on January 18 to 20, according to a statement released by the U.S. Department of State on Tuesday.

"In Kyiv, Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reinforce the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

According to the document, on January 20, Blinken will travel to Berlin, where he is scheduled to meet with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

In turn, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that on January 19, Blinken will pay a visit to Ukraine at the invitation of Foreign Minister Kuleba.

"The visit will be a continuation of close coordination between Ukraine and the United States in order to deter Russia from further aggression," the ministry said.

It is noted that Kuleba and Blinken will hold talks on the further implementation of a comprehensive containment package for Russia, practical support for Ukraine by the United States, and active diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict."

The parties will also discuss issues of strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States in the areas of security, trade, investment and others.