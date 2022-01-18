Facts

15:28 18.01.2022

USA confirms Blinken's visit to Ukraine, Germany on Jan 18-20

2 min read
USA confirms Blinken's visit to Ukraine, Germany on Jan 18-20

The visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Ukraine and Germany will take place on January 18 to 20, according to a statement released by the U.S. Department of State on Tuesday.

"In Kyiv, Blinken will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to reinforce the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

According to the document, on January 20, Blinken will travel to Berlin, where he is scheduled to meet with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

In turn, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that on January 19, Blinken will pay a visit to Ukraine at the invitation of Foreign Minister Kuleba.

"The visit will be a continuation of close coordination between Ukraine and the United States in order to deter Russia from further aggression," the ministry said.

It is noted that Kuleba and Blinken will hold talks on the further implementation of a comprehensive containment package for Russia, practical support for Ukraine by the United States, and active diplomatic efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict."

The parties will also discuss issues of strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States in the areas of security, trade, investment and others.

Tags: #usa #blinken
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:47 18.01.2022
Blinken, Zelensky to meet in Kyiv on Jan 19 – source

Blinken, Zelensky to meet in Kyiv on Jan 19 – source

11:52 15.01.2022
U.S., France discuss measures to support Ukraine after cyberattack on govt websites – U.S. Department of State

U.S., France discuss measures to support Ukraine after cyberattack on govt websites – U.S. Department of State

09:44 11.01.2022
USA approves additional $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – media

USA approves additional $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine – media

09:38 10.01.2022
Blinken names two ways to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict

Blinken names two ways to resolve Russia-Ukraine conflict

20:17 04.01.2022
USA ready to assist Ukraine in stability of supplies of nuclear fuel, other energy – Ministry of Energy

USA ready to assist Ukraine in stability of supplies of nuclear fuel, other energy – Ministry of Energy

12:28 04.01.2022
Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss coordination of US, Turkish actions regarding situation around Ukraine – Department of State

Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss coordination of US, Turkish actions regarding situation around Ukraine – Department of State

15:29 03.01.2022
U.S. to transfer military patrol boats to Ukraine in early 2022 - Markarova

U.S. to transfer military patrol boats to Ukraine in early 2022 - Markarova

13:23 03.01.2022
Frequency of top-level contacts between Ukraine, U.S. speaks of unprecedented support, full understanding - Yermak

Frequency of top-level contacts between Ukraine, U.S. speaks of unprecedented support, full understanding - Yermak

12:01 03.01.2022
Biden reaffirms U.S., allies' stance on decisive response to possible Russian aggression - White House

Biden reaffirms U.S., allies' stance on decisive response to possible Russian aggression - White House

09:02 30.12.2021
Zelensky on talk with Blinken: Agreed to continue consultations to achieve peace

Zelensky on talk with Blinken: Agreed to continue consultations to achieve peace

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

If Russia uses energy as weapon, this will have consequences for Nord Stream 2 - German FM

Germany interested in continuing gas transit through Ukraine - German Chancellor

UK to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems – defense minister

Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

Canada deploys special forces to Ukraine – Canadian TV channel

LATEST

If Russia uses energy as weapon, this will have consequences for Nord Stream 2 - German FM

Servant of People prepares list of 61 local deputies to whom imperative mandate applies

Germany interested in continuing gas transit through Ukraine - German Chancellor

UK to provide Ukraine with anti-tank weapons systems – defense minister

Ukrainian MFA receives no information from Russia on Russian diplomats' evacuation from Ukraine – spokesperson

Canada deploys special forces to Ukraine – Canadian TV channel

CIA director visits Ukraine last week – media

Ukraine reports 8,558 new COVID-19 cases, 188 related deaths in past day

Russian embassy in Kyiv functioning as usual - Russian Foreign Ministry

Pechersky District Court to deliver judgment on applying measure of restraint on Jan 19 – Poroshenko

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD