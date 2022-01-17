Russia containment package includes diplomatic measures, sanctions, defense cooperation between Ukraine, partners - Kuleba

Ukraine is working closely with its partners and allies to implement a comprehensive containment package for the Russian Federation, which includes diplomatic measures, sanctions and defense cooperation, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

In an interview with the German publication Bild, the translation of which was made public by the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry on Sunday, Kuleba said that the Russian containment package "consists of three levels: strong diplomacy for de-escalation, the development of a number of painful economic sanctions, deepening defense cooperation with Ukraine."

According to him, when in early November 2021 the Russian Federation took "a dangerous new course of escalation, we immediately redoubled our efforts to mobilize international support for Ukraine."

"There is no better way to deter further Russian aggression than a strong Ukraine. What we saw during diplomatic contacts with Russia last week was the culmination of our joint containment diplomacy. The unity of the West was obvious," Kuleba said.