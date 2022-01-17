SBI says its employees attempted to hand proceeding documents to Poroshenko at airport

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) claims that Bureau employees tried to hand over procedural documents to the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko at the Zhuliany airport (Kyiv).

"Indeed, today the employees of the State Bureau of Investigations, in the premises of the Zhuliany airport, tried to hand over to Petro Poroshenko ... procedural documents, namely a summons to summon him to the Pechersky Court for consideration of a petition for a preventive measure, a copy of the petition with attached materials, and provide Poroshenko with the opportunity to voluntarily appear in the court," Tetiana Sapyan, communications adviser for the State Bureau of Investigations, said at a briefing in Kyiv on Monday.