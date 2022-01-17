Plane with Poroshenko on board lands in Kyiv

The plane with the fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, landed at the Zhuliany airport (Kyiv).

According to the airport's online information desk, the plane landed at 09:03.

Poroshenko returned to Ukraine by a Warsaw-Kyiv scheduled flight.

Members of the European Solidarity faction, who flew to Poroshenko the day before, and the wife of the fifth president, are with him on board.

As reported, Poroshenko was met at the airport by about a thousand people.