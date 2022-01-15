Poroshenko arrives in Ukraine from Warsaw at 09:10 a.m. Monday

The fifth president of Ukraine, MP Petro Poroshenko (the European Solidarity faction) specified that he would arrive in Ukraine from Warsaw at 09:10 a.m. on Monday, January 17.

"I am returning to Ukraine on a flight from Warsaw at 09:10 a.m. on January 17 … to defend Ukraine from Russian aggression," Poroshenko said in a video message posted on Facebook on Saturday.

He stressed that European politicians believe that Russian aggression is a threat not only to Ukraine, but to the whole of Europe, "perhaps the greatest in 30 years."

The politician also noted that he intends to protect Ukraine from "incompetent authorities."

According to Poroshenko, he was given advice from people close to President Volodymyr Zelensky that "it's better not to return to Ukraine."

As reported, Poroshenko's lawyers appealed to the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv with a demand to schedule a court session on the application of a measure of restraint to their client on the day of his return to Ukraine, January 17. Poroshenko's lawyer Illia Novikov recalled that the politician returns to Kyiv on January 17, will arrive at Kyiv Sikorsky Airport and "many people" are going to meet him.

On December 20, 2021, the State Bureau of Investigation notified Poroshenko of suspicion of high treason and assistance to terrorist organizations in the framework of a case on a criminal scheme for supplying coal from the temporarily occupied territories. Earlier, as part of the same criminal proceedings, MP from the Opposition Platform-For Life faction Viktor Medvedchuk and former Energy Minister Volodymyr Demchyshyn were notified of suspicion.

Poroshenko, who is on a business trip to the EU, said on January 6 that he would return to Ukraine on January 17. On the same day, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv considered the prosecutor's petition and decided to seize Poroshenko's property, which, according to state registers, belongs to him by right of ownership, in particular, real estate, corporate rights, etc.