Borrell hopes for speedy decision on EU's training for Ukrainian army commanders
Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell expressed hope for an early decision on whether to establish a European mission to train senior command personnel of the Ukrainian army.
He said at a press conference in the French city of Brest that he hopes a decision would be made soon.
Borrell explained that this is about training high-level military, and not ordinary soldiers. He stressed that consultations are currently underway on whether the mission is needed.