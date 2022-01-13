Facts

14:55 13.01.2022

Borrell hopes for speedy decision on EU's training for Ukrainian army commanders

1 min read
Borrell hopes for speedy decision on EU's training for Ukrainian army commanders

Head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell expressed hope for an early decision on whether to establish a European mission to train senior command personnel of the Ukrainian army.

He said at a press conference in the French city of Brest that he hopes a decision would be made soon.

Borrell explained that this is about training high-level military, and not ordinary soldiers. He stressed that consultations are currently underway on whether the mission is needed.

Tags: #borrell #ukrainian_army
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:08 05.01.2022
Any military aggression against Ukraine to have massive consequences, severe cost – Borrell

Any military aggression against Ukraine to have massive consequences, severe cost – Borrell

11:14 05.01.2022
Borrell arrives in Ukraine to support country's territorial integrity

Borrell arrives in Ukraine to support country's territorial integrity

18:41 04.01.2022
Borrell calls Stoltenberg before his visit to Ukraine

Borrell calls Stoltenberg before his visit to Ukraine

15:39 03.01.2022
Head of European diplomacy to visit Ukraine from Jan 4 to 6

Head of European diplomacy to visit Ukraine from Jan 4 to 6

12:02 20.12.2021
EU must take specific action on Russia-Ukraine conflict – Borrell

EU must take specific action on Russia-Ukraine conflict – Borrell

14:14 16.12.2021
Borrell: EU countries can easily reach consensus on new sanctions against Russia

Borrell: EU countries can easily reach consensus on new sanctions against Russia

18:08 02.12.2021
Borrell plans to visit Ukraine, incl Donbas, in near future

Borrell plans to visit Ukraine, incl Donbas, in near future

10:49 19.10.2021
EU FMs set priorities in cooperation with Eastern Partnership countries – Borrell

EU FMs set priorities in cooperation with Eastern Partnership countries – Borrell

09:12 17.05.2021
Borrell calls extraordinary meeting of EU FMs over escalation in Middle East

Borrell calls extraordinary meeting of EU FMs over escalation in Middle East

17:32 28.04.2021
EU must be ready to react if Russia crosses red lines in relation to Ukraine – Borrell

EU must be ready to react if Russia crosses red lines in relation to Ukraine – Borrell

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

Court orders to seize 100% shares of Bilshovyk plant sold by SPF – SBI

Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Russia does not promise de-escalation, neither state that it would not follow - US Under Secretary of State

NATO reaffirms Russia's open door policy – Stoltenberg

LATEST

Poland to make every effort to extend OSCE SMM mandat in Ukraine

Kuleba: OSCE voices consolidated intl support for Ukraine in context of Russia's aggression

Saakashvili complains that treatment in military hospital undermined his health further

Air traffic in Ukraine's airspace in 2021 reaches almost 70% of pre-COVID 2019 volumes

Residents of eastern Ukraine should be able to meet, support each other - ICRC

Court orders to seize 100% shares of Bilshovyk plant sold by SPF – SBI

Ukraine registers 10,202 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Kuleba denies information about his possible appointment to post of head of Kyiv City State Administration

Zelensky instructs to expand restrictions on oligarchs outside of Ukraine – Minister of Justice

Embassy confirms that Germany does not simplify entry conditions for Ukrainians

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD