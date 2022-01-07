Defense Intelligence Agency tells how it will form territorial defense units

The Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told how the territorial defense units will be formed, the Intelligence Agency's press service said on Facebook.

"The basis of volunteer formations of territorial communities will be citizens of Ukraine who have served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations and law enforcement agencies," the report says.

It is emphasized that not only those who have served in the army will be recruited into volunteer detachments. Citizens of Ukraine who have not served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military formations and law enforcement agencies will be enrolled in volunteer formations of territorial communities. They become members after taking the Oath of Territorial Defense Volunteer.

In addition, to be enrolled, a person shall pass medical, professional and psychological selection and sign a territorial defense volunteer contract.