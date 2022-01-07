Facts

14:54 07.01.2022

Defense Intelligence Agency tells how it will form territorial defense units

1 min read
Defense Intelligence Agency tells how it will form territorial defense units

The Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told how the territorial defense units will be formed, the Intelligence Agency's press service said on Facebook.

"The basis of volunteer formations of territorial communities will be citizens of Ukraine who have served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations and law enforcement agencies," the report says.

It is emphasized that not only those who have served in the army will be recruited into volunteer detachments. Citizens of Ukraine who have not served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military formations and law enforcement agencies will be enrolled in volunteer formations of territorial communities. They become members after taking the Oath of Territorial Defense Volunteer.

In addition, to be enrolled, a person shall pass medical, professional and psychological selection and sign a territorial defense volunteer contract.

Tags: #unit #defense
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:22 01.01.2022
Law on foundations of national resistance enters into force in Ukraine

Law on foundations of national resistance enters into force in Ukraine

17:02 27.12.2021
Territorial defense headquarters being established in Kyiv

Territorial defense headquarters being established in Kyiv

16:45 16.10.2021
Ukraine's defense plan approves by NSDC is classified, it to be implemented in case of war – Danilov

Ukraine's defense plan approves by NSDC is classified, it to be implemented in case of war – Danilov

13:42 16.10.2021
NSDC approves Defense Plan of Ukraine – Danilov

NSDC approves Defense Plan of Ukraine – Danilov

13:56 18.09.2021
Zelensky approves Ukraine's Strategic Defense Bulletin

Zelensky approves Ukraine's Strategic Defense Bulletin

14:09 09.09.2021
Kuleba: We intend to work to ensure United States further supports strengthening of Ukrainian defense capability

Kuleba: We intend to work to ensure United States further supports strengthening of Ukrainian defense capability

18:41 01.09.2021
U.S.-Ukrainian Defense Partnership Agreement contains specific arrangements – Zavytnevych

U.S.-Ukrainian Defense Partnership Agreement contains specific arrangements – Zavytnevych

09:21 01.09.2021
Ukrainian, U.S. defense ministers sign agreement on projects in research, development, testing and evaluation

Ukrainian, U.S. defense ministers sign agreement on projects in research, development, testing and evaluation

11:16 28.08.2021
United States to direct $60 mln to Ukraine for defense – White House

United States to direct $60 mln to Ukraine for defense – White House

19:02 25.02.2021
Ukrainian, Canadian Defense Ministers discuss security issues within Ukraine, its borders

Ukrainian, Canadian Defense Ministers discuss security issues within Ukraine, its borders

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBU officers check some citizens of Kazakhstan, given situation in republic, Russian factor

SBI denies info about seizure of assets of TV channels Pryamiy, Channel 5

Ukraine records 7,177 new COVID-19 cases, 5,595 recoveries, 192 deaths in past 24 hours

Kazakhstan encounters attack by well-trained, armed foreign terrorists - president

Kyiv Pechersky District Court rules to seize Poroshenko's assets

LATEST

Kremlin does not rule out Putin-Macron phone call in coming days

Poroshenko's attorney releases extract from court ruling on seizure of assets of Pryamiy, Channel 5 TV channels

SBU officers check some citizens of Kazakhstan, given situation in republic, Russian factor

SBI denies info about seizure of assets of TV channels Pryamiy, Channel 5

Ukraine records 7,177 new COVID-19 cases, 5,595 recoveries, 192 deaths in past 24 hours

Kazakhstan encounters attack by well-trained, armed foreign terrorists - president

NS2-related sanctions to undermine unity of USA, Europe, not to help contain Russia – US State Department

Religious services in Kazakhstan to be held without congregation during state of emergency

Latvia to send weapons, equipment to Ukraine

Kazakh interior ministry reports 18 fatalities among personnel

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD