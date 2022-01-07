SBU officers check some citizens of Kazakhstan, given situation in republic, Russian factor

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conduct inspections and communication with some citizens of Kazakhstan.

"Given the current situation in Kazakhstan, the Security Service of Ukraine, within its powers, is taking a set of measures, including prom ones, in order to effectively protect the security of Ukrainian citizens," the SBU press center told Interfax-Ukraine.

It was emphasized that "the Russian factor and probable provocations from the Russian Federation, which could discredit our state in the international arena and harm its interests," are taken into account.

The SBU said that it is for these purposes that "checking and communication with some citizens of Kazakhstan" is taking place. "That is, the usual work is going on within the framework of current legislation and the functional responsibilities of the Service," the press center said.

They informed that this also applies to the conversation published on the Internet. "It is clearly visible that the SBU officers behaved politely and correctly, did not interfere with the video filming conducted by the citizens of Kazakhstan. Given the concerns of the latter, the National Police were called to the scene, which recorded that everything was happening without violations and within the framework of Ukrainian legislation," the press center said.

The SBU said that attempts to interpret this differently, like any talk about pressure from the security service, have nothing to do with the real state of affairs.

"So far, none of the citizens of Kazakhstan has been detained. However, since certain persons have signs of illegal stay on the territory of Ukraine, relevant materials have been prepared, which will be transferred to the State Migration Service," the SBU press center said.

The day before, information appeared on social networks that on January 6, in Kyiv, unknown people dressed in civilian clothes came to a representative of the headquarters of the opposition movement Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan and another activist.