Facts

14:06 07.01.2022

SBU officers check some citizens of Kazakhstan, given situation in republic, Russian factor

2 min read
SBU officers check some citizens of Kazakhstan, given situation in republic, Russian factor

Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) conduct inspections and communication with some citizens of Kazakhstan.

"Given the current situation in Kazakhstan, the Security Service of Ukraine, within its powers, is taking a set of measures, including prom ones, in order to effectively protect the security of Ukrainian citizens," the SBU press center told Interfax-Ukraine.

It was emphasized that "the Russian factor and probable provocations from the Russian Federation, which could discredit our state in the international arena and harm its interests," are taken into account.

The SBU said that it is for these purposes that "checking and communication with some citizens of Kazakhstan" is taking place. "That is, the usual work is going on within the framework of current legislation and the functional responsibilities of the Service," the press center said.

They informed that this also applies to the conversation published on the Internet. "It is clearly visible that the SBU officers behaved politely and correctly, did not interfere with the video filming conducted by the citizens of Kazakhstan. Given the concerns of the latter, the National Police were called to the scene, which recorded that everything was happening without violations and within the framework of Ukrainian legislation," the press center said.

The SBU said that attempts to interpret this differently, like any talk about pressure from the security service, have nothing to do with the real state of affairs.

"So far, none of the citizens of Kazakhstan has been detained. However, since certain persons have signs of illegal stay on the territory of Ukraine, relevant materials have been prepared, which will be transferred to the State Migration Service," the SBU press center said.

The day before, information appeared on social networks that on January 6, in Kyiv, unknown people dressed in civilian clothes came to a representative of the headquarters of the opposition movement Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan and another activist.

Tags: #sbu #kazakhstan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:14 07.01.2022
Kazakhstan encounters attack by well-trained, armed foreign terrorists - president

Kazakhstan encounters attack by well-trained, armed foreign terrorists - president

09:16 07.01.2022
Religious services in Kazakhstan to be held without congregation during state of emergency

Religious services in Kazakhstan to be held without congregation during state of emergency

18:06 06.01.2022
Kazakh interior ministry reports 18 fatalities among personnel

Kazakh interior ministry reports 18 fatalities among personnel

11:47 06.01.2022
Over 1,000 people injured in mass violence in Kazakhstan - health ministry

Over 1,000 people injured in mass violence in Kazakhstan - health ministry

16:16 05.01.2022
Tokayev heads up Kazakh security council, pledges 'maximally tough action'

Tokayev heads up Kazakh security council, pledges 'maximally tough action'

15:53 05.01.2022
Ukraine's MFA expands recommendations for Ukrainian citizens in Kazakhstan

Ukraine's MFA expands recommendations for Ukrainian citizens in Kazakhstan

12:09 05.01.2022
Ukrainian Embassy urges Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Kazakhstan in connection with introduction of state of emergency

Ukrainian Embassy urges Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Kazakhstan in connection with introduction of state of emergency

15:33 17.12.2021
SBU identifies 1,387 Russian mercenaries since onset of Russian aggression against Ukraine - press service

SBU identifies 1,387 Russian mercenaries since onset of Russian aggression against Ukraine - press service

13:03 09.11.2021
SBU confirms detention of 'ex-head' of Izolyatsia underground prison in Donetsk

SBU confirms detention of 'ex-head' of Izolyatsia underground prison in Donetsk

11:52 08.11.2021
Heads of diplomatic missions of EU, NATO, US in Ukraine call on MPs to adopt law on SBU reform

Heads of diplomatic missions of EU, NATO, US in Ukraine call on MPs to adopt law on SBU reform

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

SBI denies info about seizure of assets of TV channels Pryamiy, Channel 5

Ukraine records 7,177 new COVID-19 cases, 5,595 recoveries, 192 deaths in past 24 hours

Kazakhstan encounters attack by well-trained, armed foreign terrorists - president

Kyiv Pechersky District Court rules to seize Poroshenko's assets

Ukraine permits booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all people over 18 year olds

LATEST

Poroshenko's attorney releases extract from court ruling on seizure of assets of Pryamiy, Channel 5 TV channels

Defense Intelligence Agency tells how it will form territorial defense units

SBI denies info about seizure of assets of TV channels Pryamiy, Channel 5

Ukraine records 7,177 new COVID-19 cases, 5,595 recoveries, 192 deaths in past 24 hours

NS2-related sanctions to undermine unity of USA, Europe, not to help contain Russia – US State Department

Latvia to send weapons, equipment to Ukraine

UIA mulling possibility of applying to arbitration for compensation by Iran for downed plane

PGO confirms seizure of Poroshenko's property

Kyiv Pechersky District Court rules to seize Poroshenko's assets

Ukraine permits booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all people over 18 year olds

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD