Facts

16:17 06.01.2022

PGO confirms seizure of Poroshenko's property

2 min read
PGO confirms seizure of Poroshenko's property

At the request of the prosecutor, the Pechersky District Court has seized the property of the suspected fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has considered the petition of the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office to arrest the property of the suspect in criminal proceedings, the fifth President of Ukraine, whose powers were terminated. The court decided to arrest the property of the suspect, which belongs to him by right of ownership in accordance with information from the State Register rights to immovable property and the Register of property rights to immovable property, the State Register of Mortgages, the Unified Register of Prohibitions on the Alienation of Real Estate Objects. In particular, these are real estate objects, corporate rights, etc.," the message says.

It is emphasized that the submission and consideration of the petition was carried out in compliance with all procedural norms.

Also, the PGO recalled that the Ukrainian deputy, the fifth President of Ukraine is suspected of assisting the activities of the terrorist organizations "LPR" and "DPR" by prior conspiracy by a group of persons by organizing and purchasing coal from enterprises under their control for state funds Ukraine, making Ukraine's energy sector dependent on the Russian Federation and terrorist organizations.

"Thus, the economic security of the state was undermined in 2014-2015 and was deprived of its opportunities for diversifying sources of supply of energy resources. Also, by his actions, he provided the Russian Federation with wider opportunities for further interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine and conducting subversive activities against it," the message says.

The sanctions for criminal offenses provided for in Part 1 of Article 111 and Part 1 of Article 2583 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provide for additional punishment in the form of confiscation of property or without it.

The pretrial investigation continues and is carried out by investigators from the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Tags: #poroshenko #pgo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:32 06.01.2022
Kyiv Pechersky District Court rules to seize Poroshenko's assets

Kyiv Pechersky District Court rules to seize Poroshenko's assets

09:52 06.01.2022
Poroshenko says he to return to Ukraine on Jan 17

Poroshenko says he to return to Ukraine on Jan 17

19:44 04.01.2022
SBI refutes info about withdrawal from court of its motion for Poroshenko's arrest

SBI refutes info about withdrawal from court of its motion for Poroshenko's arrest

10:18 31.12.2021
PGO actively works on transfer of PrivatBank case for UAH 8.3 bln to court - Venediktova

PGO actively works on transfer of PrivatBank case for UAH 8.3 bln to court - Venediktova

09:50 31.12.2021
Issue of sanctions against Poroshenko not raised at NSDC meeting on Thursday - Danilov

Issue of sanctions against Poroshenko not raised at NSDC meeting on Thursday - Danilov

18:49 28.12.2021
Acting prosecutor general sends notification to Rada chairman regarding suspicion brought against Poroshenko – PGO

Acting prosecutor general sends notification to Rada chairman regarding suspicion brought against Poroshenko – PGO

11:11 28.12.2021
Poroshenko confirms his intention to return to Ukraine in early Jan: I not going to coordinate with Zelensky

Poroshenko confirms his intention to return to Ukraine in early Jan: I not going to coordinate with Zelensky

15:26 23.12.2021
Supreme Court summons Zelensky as respondent in Poroshenko's lawsuit

Supreme Court summons Zelensky as respondent in Poroshenko's lawsuit

11:59 23.12.2021
SBI to analyze Poroshenko's failure to appear at bureau for legal proceedings – communications adviser

SBI to analyze Poroshenko's failure to appear at bureau for legal proceedings – communications adviser

10:35 23.12.2021
Wagner PMC head served with suspicion of encroachment on Ukraine's territorial integrity

Wagner PMC head served with suspicion of encroachment on Ukraine's territorial integrity

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv Pechersky District Court rules to seize Poroshenko's assets

Ukraine permits booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all people over 18 year olds

Kyiv authorities call on Christian confessions to observe anti-epidemic measures during Christmas services

Poroshenko says he to return to Ukraine on Jan 17

Almaty airport occupied by protestors, shuts down - media

LATEST

Latvia to send weapons, equipment to Ukraine

Наступний тиждень буде вирішальним для миру та безпеки в Європі – глава МЗС Великої Британії

Kazakh interior ministry reports 18 fatalities among personnel

UIA mulling possibility of applying to arbitration for compensation by Iran for downed plane

Ukraine permits booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for all people over 18 year olds

Cyber ​​police prevents theft of over $720,000 from account of medical company

Over 1,000 people injured in mass violence in Kazakhstan - health ministry

Kyiv authorities call on Christian confessions to observe anti-epidemic measures during Christmas services

Record number of transplants performed in Ukraine in 2021 - Radutsky

US, UK Secretaries of Defense support Ukraine's sovereignty – Pentagon

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD