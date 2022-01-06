At the request of the prosecutor, the Pechersky District Court has seized the property of the suspected fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv has considered the petition of the prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office to arrest the property of the suspect in criminal proceedings, the fifth President of Ukraine, whose powers were terminated. The court decided to arrest the property of the suspect, which belongs to him by right of ownership in accordance with information from the State Register rights to immovable property and the Register of property rights to immovable property, the State Register of Mortgages, the Unified Register of Prohibitions on the Alienation of Real Estate Objects. In particular, these are real estate objects, corporate rights, etc.," the message says.

It is emphasized that the submission and consideration of the petition was carried out in compliance with all procedural norms.

Also, the PGO recalled that the Ukrainian deputy, the fifth President of Ukraine is suspected of assisting the activities of the terrorist organizations "LPR" and "DPR" by prior conspiracy by a group of persons by organizing and purchasing coal from enterprises under their control for state funds Ukraine, making Ukraine's energy sector dependent on the Russian Federation and terrorist organizations.

"Thus, the economic security of the state was undermined in 2014-2015 and was deprived of its opportunities for diversifying sources of supply of energy resources. Also, by his actions, he provided the Russian Federation with wider opportunities for further interference in the internal affairs of Ukraine and conducting subversive activities against it," the message says.

The sanctions for criminal offenses provided for in Part 1 of Article 111 and Part 1 of Article 2583 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine provide for additional punishment in the form of confiscation of property or without it.

The pretrial investigation continues and is carried out by investigators from the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).