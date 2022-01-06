Facts

15:32 06.01.2022

Kyiv Pechersky District Court rules to seize Poroshenko's assets

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv upheld a prosecutor's petition regarding the seizure of the property of the fifth President of Ukraine, MP Petro Poroshenko, who is suspected of high treason and fostering terrorism by Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

The ruling of the court was announced during the hearing on Thursday.

"The petition of the prosecutor for the seizure of property shall be satisfied," the court said in the document.

The judge, announcing the ruling during the hearing, listed all the property and assets of the fifth president, which are being seized. They include, in particular, apartments belonging to Poroshenko in Vinnytsia and Kyiv, an estate in Kozyn, land plots, Poroshenko's shares in a number of private companies.

"The ruling is subject to immediate execution by the investigating prosecutor. The ruling of the investigating judge can be challenged... in the court of appeal," the judge said.

She also said the publication of the full text of the ruling is scheduled for 12:00 on January 14, 2022.

