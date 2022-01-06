Facts

11:47 06.01.2022

Over 1,000 people injured in mass violence in Kazakhstan - health ministry

1 min read
Over 1,000 people injured in mass violence in Kazakhstan - health ministry

More than 1,000 people have thus far been injured as a result of mass protests in Kazakhstan, First Deputy Health Minister Ajar Giniyat said.

"As a result of protests in the Republic of Kazakhstan, more than 1,000 people have been injured and 400 hospitalized, including 62 in intensive care units," Giniyat said on the state-controlled television channel Khabar 24.

"Terrorists are attacking doctors. Ten medical workers have been injured. We ask the public not to disrupt the work of medics, to let ambulances get to the injured on time," she said.

