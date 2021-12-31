Facts

18:27 31.12.2021

Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions, no casualties

1 min read
Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions, no casualties

Russian-occupation forces once violated the ceasefire in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation (JFO) on Friday from the beginning of the day at 17:00.

"In Donetsk region, not far from Travneve, the enemy opened fire with automatic easel grenade launchers. There are no casualties among the servicemen of the Joint Forces as a result of the actions of the enemy," the Joint Force Operation said on Facebook.

According to the report, the boundaries of the Ukrainian units remained the same, the units of the Joint Forces are in control of the situation and continue to carry out tasks to repel and contain the Russian armed aggression.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:21 30.12.2021
No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

No ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

09:42 30.12.2021
Four ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Four ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas over past day, Ukrainian soldier wounded

10:35 29.12.2021
Three ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Three ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

09:27 28.12.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

12:02 25.12.2021
Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire 5 times, Ukrainian soldier wounded over past day

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire 5 times, Ukrainian soldier wounded over past day

09:36 23.12.2021
Ukrainian troops conduct exercise using Javelin antitank systems – JFO HQ

Ukrainian troops conduct exercise using Javelin antitank systems – JFO HQ

09:19 21.12.2021
Three Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid enemy hostile actions in Donbas

Three Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid enemy hostile actions in Donbas

13:48 17.12.2021
One KIA, one WIA amid five ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, one WIA amid five ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

18:34 16.12.2021
Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas

Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas

16:48 06.12.2021
Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian servicemen to be trained in 13 countries in 2022

Biden warns Putin about readiness to decisively respond if Russia further invades Ukraine, calls for de-escalation - White House

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

LATEST

Ukrainian servicemen to be trained in 13 countries in 2022

Kyiv's District Administrative Court registers Azarov's claim against SBU, NSDC demanding exclusion from sanctions list

Most popular New Year gifts among Ukrainians is romantic trip, car and money – poll

Biden warns Putin about readiness to decisively respond if Russia further invades Ukraine, calls for de-escalation - White House

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

PGO actively works on transfer of PrivatBank case for UAH 8.3 bln to court - Venediktova

Issue of sanctions against Poroshenko not raised at NSDC meeting on Thursday - Danilov

Ukravtodor plans to eliminate all dangerous places on roads by 2024

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD