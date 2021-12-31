Russian-occupation forces fire at Ukrainian positions, no casualties

Russian-occupation forces once violated the ceasefire in the area of ​​the Joint Force Operation (JFO) on Friday from the beginning of the day at 17:00.

"In Donetsk region, not far from Travneve, the enemy opened fire with automatic easel grenade launchers. There are no casualties among the servicemen of the Joint Forces as a result of the actions of the enemy," the Joint Force Operation said on Facebook.

According to the report, the boundaries of the Ukrainian units remained the same, the units of the Joint Forces are in control of the situation and continue to carry out tasks to repel and contain the Russian armed aggression.