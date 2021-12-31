Facts

12:29 31.12.2021

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

The Estonian Defense Ministry plans to supply Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles, as well as 122-mm howitzers.

"We have supported the training of Ukrainian sappers, special forces, military medics, artillerymen, and have exchanged information since 2014. Now that Russian troops are again concentrating on the Ukrainian border, Estonia plans to significantly increase its support. The Ministry of Defense has made a decision in principle to support Ukraine with weapons and ammunition," head of the Defense Ministry's international cooperation department Peeter Kuimet told ERR on Thursday.

He noted that before making a final decision, it is necessary to obtain consent from the U.S. as a manufacturing country of anti-tank weapons, as well as from the former owners of howitzers in Finland and Germany.

At one time, Estonia purchased and received Javelin missiles from the U.S. as support. The price of one rocket ranges from EUR 75,000 to 130,000, depending on the contract and the specific type of rocket. Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with several dozen such missiles.

Estonia previously purchased 42 howitzers and ammunition from Finland in 2009 and paid 31 million kroons for them. It is not reported how many guns Estonia is ready to transfer to Ukraine. Ukraine itself has about 150 such guns in service.

In addition to sending weapons and ammunition, Estonia also plans to increase the so-called "soft aid", including preparing to send a mobile complex of a field hospital, train Ukrainian military doctors to work on it.

