Three ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

Over the past day, two violations of the ceasefire regime by the Russian occupation forces have been recorded, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Over the past day, on December 28, two violations of the ceasefire by the Russian occupation forces have been recorded. There are no casualties among the military personnel of the Joint Forces as a result of enemy actions," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Wednesday.

As noted, not far from Katerynivka in Luhansk region, the enemy opened fire from automatic and anti-tank grenade launchers, as well as small arms. In the vicinity of Krymske, mercenaries opened fire from heavy and anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

"As of 07:00 on December 29, no violations of the ceasefire by the Russian occupation forces were recorded," the headquarters added.