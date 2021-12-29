Facts

10:35 29.12.2021

Three ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

1 min read
Three ceasefire violations recorded in Donbas in past 24 hours

 Over the past day, two violations of the ceasefire regime by the Russian occupation forces have been recorded, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has reported.

"Over the past day, on December 28, two violations of the ceasefire by the Russian occupation forces have been recorded. There are no casualties among the military personnel of the Joint Forces as a result of enemy actions," the JFO staff said in its morning update on Facebook on Wednesday.

As noted, not far from Katerynivka in Luhansk region, the enemy opened fire from automatic and anti-tank grenade launchers, as well as small arms. In the vicinity of Krymske, mercenaries opened fire from heavy and anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns.

"As of 07:00 on December 29, no violations of the ceasefire by the Russian occupation forces were recorded," the headquarters added.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:27 28.12.2021
Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

Russian-occupation forces in Donbas violate ceasefire nine times, two Ukrainian servicemen wounded – JFO HQ

12:02 25.12.2021
Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire 5 times, Ukrainian soldier wounded over past day

Russian occupation forces violate ceasefire 5 times, Ukrainian soldier wounded over past day

09:36 23.12.2021
Ukrainian troops conduct exercise using Javelin antitank systems – JFO HQ

Ukrainian troops conduct exercise using Javelin antitank systems – JFO HQ

09:19 21.12.2021
Three Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid enemy hostile actions in Donbas

Three Ukrainian servicemen wounded amid enemy hostile actions in Donbas

13:48 17.12.2021
One KIA, one WIA amid five ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

One KIA, one WIA amid five ceasefire violations in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

18:34 16.12.2021
Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas

Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas

16:48 06.12.2021
Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

Zelensky visits front-line positions of Ukrainian military in Donbas

15:50 04.12.2021
ICRC transfers over 314 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories - JFO HQ

ICRC transfers over 314 tonnes of humanitarian aid to occupied territories - JFO HQ

17:39 03.12.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded in Donbas – JFO HQ

09:31 02.12.2021
Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas over past day

Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas over past day

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Prosecutor's office investigating explosion in Kosiv hospital

Four people die, three hospitalized due to fire in hospital in Carpathian region

Ukraine registers 5,454 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Acting prosecutor general sends notification to Rada chairman regarding suspicion brought against Poroshenko – PGO

NSDC meeting postponed to December 30

LATEST

Servant of People remains leader of electoral sympathies, but its lead over other parties insignificant

Some 45% of Ukrainians consider Zelensky disappointment of year - poll

Prosecutor's office investigating explosion in Kosiv hospital

Donetsk, Chernihiv regions exceed COVID-19 detection rates

Four people die, three hospitalized due to fire in hospital in Carpathian region

Ukraine registers 5,454 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Acting prosecutor general sends notification to Rada chairman regarding suspicion brought against Poroshenko – PGO

NSDC meeting postponed to December 30

Volyn, Zaporizhia regions may leave 'red' zone of epidemic danger soon – Zelensky meeting

Poroshenko confirms his intention to return to Ukraine in early Jan: I not going to coordinate with Zelensky

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD