Territorial defense headquarters being established in Kyiv

A territorial defense headquarters is being established in Kyiv; the capital's terrorist defense system should be deployed in the near future, Deputy Head of Kyiv City State Administration Andriy Kryschenko has said.

According to Kyiv City State Administration press service, the recruitment of reservists for Kyiv territorial defense brigade continues.

In January, it is planned to hold command-staff exercises for the territorial defense of the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko held a meeting with the deputy heads of Kyiv City State Administration, heads of the department of municipal security, the territorial defense brigade of the capital, the prosecutor's office and the SBU of Kyiv, representatives of the Main Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kyiv police.

"The statements and threats of Russia, the buildup of aggressor troops on the borders of our state urge us to prepare for various possible scenarios of events. In particular, for the worst. We must have a clear plan of action in a critical situation, coordinated and worked out the actions of all services and structural units," Klitschko said.

The mayor also noted the need for special attention to the safety of critical infrastructure facilities in the city. "There are over 500 such facilities in Kyiv. In case of an emergency, they are taken under protection by various departments. In particular, the National Police, military, territorial defense units," the press service said.