Zelensky: Over 40% of main network of Ukrainian roads updated, built in two years

Over two years of operation of the Great Construction program in Ukraine, more than 40% of roads of national importance have been renovated, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Over the two years of the Great Construction program, we have updated and built, as we see, according to statistics, over 40% of the main road network in Ukraine, which connects cities and regions," Zelensky said, speaking at the "Ukraine 30. Roads and Bridges" on Friday.

According to him, this is about 14,000 kilometers of roads, of which 7,500 kilometers were built and updated in 2021 and 6,500 kilometers in 2020.

Also, as part of the program, more than 500 bridges and bridge crossings throughout the country were built and renovated.

Speaking about the Kyiv bypass road, the President said that an experimental procedure to find a contractor and finance the project is currently underway.

Zelensky said that such a result was made possible thanks to a change in the approach to public investment, procurement and pricing, attracting public and international funds, as well as reducing the cost per one kilometer of the road.