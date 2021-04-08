Economy

14:55 08.04.2021

Roads reconstruction under Big Construction starts in Ukraine's all regions – President's Office

Work on the roads reconstruction under the Big Construction program has started in all regions of Ukraine, Deputy Head of the President's Office, coordinator of Big Construction Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.

"This year we continue construction. Even now, I think, if you go by the roads, the highways of Ukraine, you will see that in all regions the reconstruction of roads, old roads, which have not been reached for many years, has already started," Tymoshenko said at Forum "Municipal Infrastructure: Development and Comfort of Cities."

According to him, in 2021, it is planned to open "flagship projects" such as Zaporizhia bridge and the M-30 Stryi-Izvaryne road.

As reported, in December 2020, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that in 2021, on the 30th anniversary of Ukraine's independence, within the Big Construction program, it is planned to open the longest road in the country, namely, M-30 from Stryi (Lviv region) to Izvaryny (Luhansk region).

Tags: #roads #big_construction
