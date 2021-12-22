Facts

18:24 22.12.2021

Three more helicopters fly from France to Ukraine for Border Guard Service

Three new AIRBUS H125 helicopters for the State Border Guard Service arrived in Lviv from France on Wednesday, December 22, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has said.

"Today, three helicopters arrived in Lviv. And if the weather conditions permit, then tomorrow, December 23, they will fly to the capital," the ministry said.

It is noted that they have modern powerful equipment for detecting and suppressing offenses at the state border. The helicopters are equipped with an optoelectronic surveillance system that allows monitoring, including in infrared mode.

"The helicopters are also equipped with a warning system with loudspeakers and specialized aviation searchlights, which can be used synchronously with the optical-electronic surveillance system," the Interior Ministry said.

According to the Ukrainian-French contract, the Ukrainian border department already has seven H125 helicopters from the French company Airbus Helicopter. The first four helicopters arrived in Ukraine in January 2020 and November 2021.

In total, within the creation of the Unified System of Aviation Security and Civil Protection in Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service should receive 24 new N125 helicopters.

