Ukrainian military shoot down third Russian helicopter in past 24 hours – AFU Air Forces

The Ukrainian military shot down the third Russian Ka-52 helicopter in a day in Beryslavsky district of Kherson region, the Air Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"At about 21:30 on October 24, , in Beryslavsky district of Kherson region, a unit of Kherson anti-aircraft missile brigade of the air Command Pivden (South) of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down the third Russian Ka-52 helicopter in a day, possibly with engines from a Ukrainian manufacturer," the message published on the Telegram channel says.