13:04 29.06.2022

SBU detains director general of Kyiv-based airline for not returning ten leased helicopters

SBU detains director general of Kyiv-based airline for not returning ten leased helicopters

The Security of Defense of Ukraine (SBU) has detained the director general of a Kyiv-based airline that did not return ten leased helicopters from Africa during martial law.

"The Security Service of Ukraine has detained in Kyiv the director general of a private company. He ignored martial law and did not return in state ownership the helicopters worth around $500,000 he had leased," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The helicopters were supposed to be used for military operations of the National Guard of Ukraine during Russia's aggression, the special service said.

"Instead, the owner of the company earned dozens of millions of hryvnias on subleasing of the aircraft in the territory of West Africa," the SBU said.

According to its statement, in 2002 a military unit leased nine helicopters Mi-8MT and one Mi-8MTV to a private company. According to the contract they concluded, in case of martial law the company was obliged to return the aircraft to the basic airfield.

"However, the head of the airline broke the law and left the helicopters abroad. The SBU investigators have notified the detainee of suspicion," it said.

