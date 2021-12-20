Facts

18:26 20.12.2021

I absolutely oppose any policy of concessions regarding Russia - President of Poland

2 min read
I absolutely oppose any policy of concessions regarding Russia - President of Poland

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that he opposes any policy of concessions towards Russia.

"I am absolutely against any policy of concessions regarding Russia, it is Russia that should abandon the actions that it did in 2008, the attack on Georgia, in 2014 on Ukraine, now Russia occupies part of the Georgian territory, now Ukrainian Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It is clear that there are separatists, but everyone understands what is behind the name separatists," Duda said at a press conference following a trilateral meeting with the presidents of Lithuania and Ukraine at the state residence Synehora in Ivano-Frankivsk region on Monday.

He also said that, objectively, there is the occupation of Crimea, which violates international law, and the forceful change of the borders of Europe.

"No democratic state can accept such a state of affairs. When we ask the question of who should yield, it is clear that Russia must take a step back," Duda stressed.

He pointed out that the biggest mistake would be to accept Russian blackmail.

"We must take a strong position and not accept blackmail. The result will be the opposite. And this is how NATO must behave in order to be consistent, justified and fight back these policies. Because if we leave some space, they will occupy this space and go to the West, they cannot be stopped," Duda said.

The Polish president recalled the words of the former Polish president Lech Kaczynski, who warned that after the Russian Federation attacked Georgia, there would be attacks on Ukraine, the Baltic countries, and Poland. "I want to remind you of these words, because he turned out to be right [...] What happened from 2008 to 2014? Nothing. The world has done nothing to limit Russia's military ambitions, to stop imperial ambitions," he said.

Since 2014, NATO took decisive steps, leading to NATO now having its troops on the Eastern Flank, Duda said.

"None of us can rule out that so far we do not see Russian aggression precisely because these troops are there, because there are NATO troops on the strip of land in Europe that separates Western Europe from Ukraine," he said.

The President of Poland said that this is a major change. "This demonstrates what actions will be effective against blackmail," Duda said.

Tags: #duda
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:54 20.09.2021
Duda, Zelensky to meet during 76th UNGA session in US on Sept 21

Duda, Zelensky to meet during 76th UNGA session in US on Sept 21

13:36 23.08.2021
Polish President Duda: Decisions of Crimea Platform summit to convince intl community to fight consequences of Crimea annexation

Polish President Duda: Decisions of Crimea Platform summit to convince intl community to fight consequences of Crimea annexation

15:51 04.05.2021
Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

Duda to attend Crimean Platform summit in Aug - Zelensky

13:27 04.05.2021
Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

Ukraine's accession to NATO to be discussed at Alliance summit in June - Duda

12:46 27.04.2021
Zelensky going to Poland on May 3, Duda to pay return visit to Ukraine on Independence Day – Warsaw's official

Zelensky going to Poland on May 3, Duda to pay return visit to Ukraine on Independence Day – Warsaw's official

09:27 25.02.2021
Zelensky, Duda discuss Nord Stream 2, Poland's initiative to donate 1.2 mln doses of vaccine to Ukraine

Zelensky, Duda discuss Nord Stream 2, Poland's initiative to donate 1.2 mln doses of vaccine to Ukraine

18:41 12.10.2020
Ukraine's internationally recognized borders must be restored, sanctions against Russia must continue until occupation ends – Duda

Ukraine's internationally recognized borders must be restored, sanctions against Russia must continue until occupation ends – Duda

15:32 12.10.2020
Poland is ready to cooperate within intl platform for de-occupation of Crimea – presidents' joint statement

Poland is ready to cooperate within intl platform for de-occupation of Crimea – presidents' joint statement

14:46 12.10.2020
Zelensky, Duda condemn desecration of Ukrainian monuments in Poland, Polish memorials in Ukraine

Zelensky, Duda condemn desecration of Ukrainian monuments in Poland, Polish memorials in Ukraine

10:51 12.10.2020
Duda's visit to Ukraine to be devoted not only to politics, historical past, but also to extension of economic relations – President's Office dpty head

Duda's visit to Ukraine to be devoted not only to politics, historical past, but also to extension of economic relations – President's Office dpty head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko suspected of treason, financing of terrorism in case dealing with coal shipments from Donbas - SBI

Zelensky on possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus: such things cannot be played with

Cabinet to negotiate with each country separately after adoption of law on multiple citizenship – Arakhamia

Daily COVID-19 morbidity down to 2,536 in Ukraine

President signs so-called 'resource' bill into law

LATEST

Heads of Lublin Triangle countries make joint statement on 30th anniversary of recognition of independence restoration

Poroshenko suspected of treason, financing of terrorism in case dealing with coal shipments from Donbas - SBI

Zelensky on possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus: such things cannot be played with

Putin-Zelensky meeting not being prepared - Peskov

EU must take specific action on Russia-Ukraine conflict – Borrell

Cabinet to negotiate with each country separately after adoption of law on multiple citizenship – Arakhamia

Daily COVID-19 morbidity down to 2,536 in Ukraine

Belarusian FM confirms readiness to host nuclear weapons in response to NATO threats

President signs so-called 'resource' bill into law

G7 ambassadors waiting for Ukrainian authorities to quickly complete competitions to select SAPO head, new NABU director

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD