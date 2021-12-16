Facts

18:34 16.12.2021

Ukrainian serviceman wounded amid four enemy attacks in Donbas

Russian mercenaries in Donbas have violated the ceasefire regime four times, as a result of which one Ukrainian soldier has been wounded, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"Since Thursday midnight, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have recorded four violations of the ceasefire, one of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. Not far from Novoluhanske, the invaders fired from small arms. Near Pisky, the enemy fired from 82-mm mortars and heavy anti-tank grenade launchers," the JFO staff said on Facebook.

In the direction of Zolote-4 and Travneve, the enemy opened fire from automatic heavy-duty grenade launchers.

"As a result of hostile actions, one soldier of the JFO was wounded. The soldier is placed in a hospital. His health condition is satisfactory," the message reads.

