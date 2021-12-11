Facts

17:02 11.12.2021

Ukrainian cities urge govt to establish fixed tariff for electricity for schools, hospitals, kindergartens – Klitschko

The Association of Ukrainian Cities has asked the government to establish a fixed electricity tariff for budgetary institutions and municipal enterprises that maintain critical infrastructure facilities of the city.

"The rapid rise in prices for electricity and its supply leads to a critical increase in expenses of local budgets for provision of electricity to social sphere facilities – educational, healthcare and social welfare institutions. The Association of Ukrainian cities calls on the government to ensure the establishment of a fixed tariff for budgetary institutions and social enterprises that maintain critical infrastructure facilities," mayor of Kyiv, head of the Association of Ukrainian Cities Vitali Klitschko said.

According to Klitschko, in 2021, local governments spent UAH 2.5 billion on electricity for budgetary institutions, that is, 40% more than in 2020. Although provision of services for education, healthcare and social welfare are delegated by the state, the head of the Association of Ukrainian Cities recalled.

"This situation leads to a reduction in funding for other vital expenses. There is also a threat to the uninterrupted functioning of enterprises that provide services for centralized water supply," Klitschko said.

On December 10, the Association of Ukrainian Cities approved an appeal to Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal to establish a fixed tariff for budgetary institutions and municipal enterprises.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Tags: #tariffs #klitschko
