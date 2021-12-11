'Swallow's Nest' by Ukrainian Embassy wins ginger bread competition in USA

The Embassy of Ukraine in the United States has won a ginger bread competition, organized by the Office of Foreign Missions of the United States Department of State.

"We made it! The Embassy of Ukraine in the United States has won first place among foreign diplomatic missions in Washington for the making and presentation of gingerbread houses," the Ukrainian Embassy said in a statement.

The theme of Crimea was chosen in culinary diplomacy, "our Naira Oborska created incredible Swallow's Nest."

The US Embassy in Ukraine congratulated Ukrainian diplomats. "Congratulations to the Ukrainian Embassy in the USA on winning the State Department Office of Foreign Mission's ginger bread competition with their incredible Swallow's Nest, a Neo-Gothic castle in Ukraine. Happy holidays, and #CrimeaIsUkraine," the US Embassy said.

Swallow's Nest is a monument of architecture and history, located on a 40-meter cliff in the town of Haspra in Crimea.