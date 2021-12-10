Facts

Most Ukrainians consider Russia hostile country; Canada, Lithuania, Poland named as main allies - poll

Most Ukrainians consider Russia a hostile country for Ukraine. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Rating sociological group.

"The majority of respondents (72%) consider Russia a hostile country, only 12% - an ally," a report on the study results, published on Friday, December 10, said.

At the same time, 52% of respondents support the idea of ​​introducing visas from the Russian Federation, while 44% are against.

The share of those who consider Belarus a hostile country has also significantly increased - up to 48%, while a year ago 22% of respondents considered Belarus to be a hostile country.

The respondents consider the largest allies of Ukraine to be Canada, Lithuania, Poland and Great Britain, as well as the U.S. and Turkey. France, Germany and China are considered a little less allies, the latter is considered rather a neutral country.

It is noted that over the past year, the attitude towards Turkey and Great Britain has noticeably changed for the better.

The survey was conducted on December 6-8, 2021 among the population of Ukraine aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas. The sample is representative in terms of age, sex and type of settlement. The survey was conducted using the CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews) method based on a random selection of mobile phone numbers. A total of 2,500 respondents were interviewed. The error of representativeness of the study with a confidence level of 0.95: not more than 2.0.

