Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas over past day

A Ukrainian serviceman has died in the Donbas over the past day as a result of four attacks by Russian mercenaries, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) press center said.

"Over the past day, on December 1, four violations of the ceasefire were recorded by the Russian occupation forces, one of which was with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements. As a result of hostile actions, one soldier was injured incompatible with life," the morning summary on the headquarters Facebook page said on Thursday.

In particular, in the direction of Avdiyivka, the Russian-led forces fired from heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns. The enemy also carried out remote mining of POM-2 near Mariyinka settlement, as a result of which a civilian was wounded.

In Shumy area, Russian mercenaries fired at 120 mm mortars, anti-tank hand grenade launchers and small arms. In the direction of Novotroitske, the enemy opened fire from small arms.

"As of 7:00, December 2, no violation of the ceasefire by the Russian occupation forces has been recorded," the headquarters said.