12:36 01.12.2021

Zelensky: We won't stop war without direct negotiations with Russia

2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine will not be able to stop the war without direct negotiations with Russia.

"For eight years in a row, we are afraid to admit to ourselves: we will not stop the war without direct negotiations with the Russian Federation ... Let's put an end to this issue," Zelensky said, addressing the parliament and the Ukrainian people with the annual message about the internal and external situation of the country on Wednesday.

The head of state stressed that all external partners also recognize that Ukraine cannot stop the war without direct negotiations with the Russian Federation.

"All the external partners recognized, but some internal ones do not recognize it. And we must say that we have a strong powerful army and not to be afraid to tell each other the truth if we want to return Donbas. Let's do it! And if we want to just walk around and not talk about it, then let's do nothing. And let's put an end to this issue, simply and honestly, and finally understand that this is our state. Let's fight for this, for our territories with all the possibilities. All together, all politicians," the president summed up.

Tags: #zelensky #russia #negotiations
