Facts

17:50 30.11.2021

Constitutional Court postpones swearing-in of two judges of Constitutional Court appointed by President

1 min read
Constitutional Court postpones swearing-in of two judges of Constitutional Court appointed by President

At a plenary session convened at the request of eleven judges, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine postponed the swearing-in of newly appointed judges of the Constitutional Court by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Today, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, at a special plenary session convened at the request of eleven judges, postponed the swearing-in of newly appointed judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine until the final confirmation of the availability of vacancies under the quota of the President of Ukraine," representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court Olha Sovhyria said in her Telegram channel.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had appointed two judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine according to the presidential quota: Oleksandr Petryshyn, President of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine and Hryschuk Oksana Viktorivna, professor of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.

The corresponding presidential decrees were signed on November 26.

Tags: #constitutional_court
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:37 21.07.2021
Constitutional Court recognizes seizure of goods in simplified customs control zone as unconstitutional

Constitutional Court recognizes seizure of goods in simplified customs control zone as unconstitutional

14:33 16.07.2021
Tupytsky informed about suspicion of illegal use of key to sign payment documents of Constitutional Court

Tupytsky informed about suspicion of illegal use of key to sign payment documents of Constitutional Court

10:19 16.07.2021
Constitutional Court considers every citizen of Ukraine obliged to know Ukrainian - court decision

Constitutional Court considers every citizen of Ukraine obliged to know Ukrainian - court decision

16:02 14.07.2021
Constitutional Court rules constitutional law on ensuring functioning of Ukrainian language as state language

Constitutional Court rules constitutional law on ensuring functioning of Ukrainian language as state language

12:31 25.05.2021
Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky to be tried for crimes against Ukrainian justice – PGO

Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky to be tried for crimes against Ukrainian justice – PGO

13:58 08.04.2021
Constitutional Court receives submission on appeal of presidential decrees on Tupytsky, Kasminin

Constitutional Court receives submission on appeal of presidential decrees on Tupytsky, Kasminin

12:50 02.04.2021
Tupytsky fails to come to court trial on considering motion for choosing preventive measure to him, consideration postponed to April 7

Tupytsky fails to come to court trial on considering motion for choosing preventive measure to him, consideration postponed to April 7

13:40 30.03.2021
Tupysky, Kasminin appeal to Supreme Court against Zelensky's decree to cancel their appointment as Constitutional Court's judges

Tupysky, Kasminin appeal to Supreme Court against Zelensky's decree to cancel their appointment as Constitutional Court's judges

11:23 27.03.2021
Zelensky cancels Yanukovych's decrees on appointments of Tupytsky, Kasminin as Constitutional Court judges

Zelensky cancels Yanukovych's decrees on appointments of Tupytsky, Kasminin as Constitutional Court judges

16:48 26.03.2021
NACP: Administrative protocol drawn up against Tupytsky, who canceled special session of Constitutional Court

NACP: Administrative protocol drawn up against Tupytsky, who canceled special session of Constitutional Court

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In case of breakthrough of migrants, all available forces to be on border within 30 minutes - Monastyrsky

Tension on Ukraine-Russia border may be associated with upcoming Biden-Putin meeting - Reznikov

Yermak says he provides testimony to SBI in Wagner PMC case

Ukraine registers 10,554 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Two servicemen, one civilian wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas - JFO HQ

LATEST

Some nine parties pass to Rada, European Solidarity leads - KIIS poll

The Defense Minister invited the Speaker of the Knesset to Ukraine

In case of breakthrough of migrants, all available forces to be on border within 30 minutes - Monastyrsky

Tension on Ukraine-Russia border may be associated with upcoming Biden-Putin meeting - Reznikov

Rada takes into account interim report of temporary investigation commission on Wagner PMC members, Ilovaisk

Ukraine and Israel will sign final document of Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation on November 30

Yermak says he provides testimony to SBI in Wagner PMC case

Ukraine registers 10,554 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Two servicemen, one civilian wounded amid shelling attacks in Donbas - JFO HQ

German Ambassador to Ukraine: de-oligarchization law can only be first step in fight against oligarchs

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD