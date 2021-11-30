Constitutional Court postpones swearing-in of two judges of Constitutional Court appointed by President

At a plenary session convened at the request of eleven judges, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine postponed the swearing-in of newly appointed judges of the Constitutional Court by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Today, the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, at a special plenary session convened at the request of eleven judges, postponed the swearing-in of newly appointed judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine until the final confirmation of the availability of vacancies under the quota of the President of Ukraine," representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court Olha Sovhyria said in her Telegram channel.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he had appointed two judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine according to the presidential quota: Oleksandr Petryshyn, President of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine and Hryschuk Oksana Viktorivna, professor of the Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.

The corresponding presidential decrees were signed on November 26.