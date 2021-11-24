Facts

14:26 24.11.2021

Rada to convene in few hours if Russia attacks Ukraine – Korniyenko

2 min read
The Verkhovna Rada will meet to vote for the introduction of a state of emergency or martial law in the country in a few hours in case the Russian Federation really attacks Ukraine, First Deputy Head of parliament Oleksandr Korniyenko has said.

"The Verkhovna Rada can have only one plan, if there is a task to introduce martial law or a state of emergency: to hold appropriate votes on the part of the Verkhovna Rada. It should meet within a few hours," the first deputy speaker said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

He also noted that in the event of the start of active hostilities, "some methods will be used to protect the deputies so that they can make these decisions."

As reported, head of the Defense Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov said that the Russian Federation concentrated more than 92,000 troops near the borders of Ukraine and is preparing for an attack in late January or early February 2022, while the timing of this attack from the intelligence services of the United States and Ukraine is almost coincide. "Our evaluations are almost the same as of our American colleagues," Budanov said in an interview with Military Times, published on Sunday night.

According to him, such an attack would likely involve airstrikes, artillery and armor attacks followed by airborne assaults in the east, amphibious assaults in Odesa and Mariupul and a smaller incursion through neighboring Belarus.

Interfax-Ukraine
