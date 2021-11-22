Facts

17:48 22.11.2021

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire 4 times in Donbas, one Ukrainian military wounded

1 min read
Russia-occupation forces in Donbas have violated the ceasefire regime four times since the beginning of the day, one Ukrainian soldier has been wounded, according to the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters.

"Since the beginning of the day, four ceasefire violations by the Russian armed formations have been recorded, one of which with the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk Agreements. In the direction of Popasna, the enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems and large-caliber machine guns," the JFO headquarters said on Facebook.

Also the enemy fired twice at Prychepylivka, using grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and other small arms.

At Lebedynske area, the enemy fired from 120 mm mortars.

"As a result of hostile actions, one serviceman of the Joint Forces was wounded. The soldier is in a medical institution. His health condition is satisfactory," the report said.

