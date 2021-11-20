State Border Service gets two H-125 helicopters from Airbus Helicopters

Two H-125 helicopters produced by the French company Airbus Helicopters arrived in Kyiv on Saturday, November 20, they will be passed to the aviation units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on the border with Belarus.

"The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has already received two H-125 helicopters since January 2020. The new aircraft that have arrived today are better equipped. They are equipped with satellite transmitters, loudspeakers, digital communication systems, specialized aircraft searchlights, high-resolution Flir cameras, electric winches and an emergency floating equipment," the press service of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine reports.

Deputy Interior Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Honcharov noted that video from helicopter cameras can be transmitted directly to the ground command post.

"This is the powerful strengthening of the State Border Service, and border security is one of the main priorities for the Interior Ministry today," he stressed.

It is noted that the experience of the first two light helicopters received in 2020 showed the cost-effectiveness and efficiency of their use in order to protect the state border (the total flight time of the first two aircraft is about 900 hours).