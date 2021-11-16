Facts

16:57 16.11.2021

All Ukrainians vaccinated before and after Dec 19 to receive UAH 1,000 promised by Zelensky - press secretary

2 min read
All Ukrainians who have completed the full course of vaccination will be able to receive a payment of UAH 1,000, press secretary of the President of Ukraine Serhiy Nykyforov has said.

"I see that we need some clarification of yesterday's piece of news about a thousand hryvnias to people vaccinated against coronavirus. One dose with Johnson & Johnson or two with the rest. Until December 19 and after," wrote Nykyforov on Facebook.

He stressed that the words "a thousand for vaccination" diminishes the importance and scope of this initiative.

"In fact, this is a large-scale (several billion hryvnia) business support program. It's just that money is given indirectly through consumers. Thus, the government, firstly, demonstrates gratitude to people who have decided to get vaccinated, and encourages those who are still hesitant. Secondly, it helps exactly those entrepreneurs who have suffered the most from quarantine restrictions," Nykyforov explained.

At the same time, he clarified that the mechanism for allocating money is still being worked out, but already at the current stage it can be said that it will not be a cash payment.

"This will be a certain voucher or certificate, or a deposit - call it what you want - for the list of goods and services. The full list will be announced in the near future, but speaking generally this is culture, travel and sports. Therefore, there is a third advantage from the program - the promotion of cultural and sports development of Ukrainians," he added.

The process of receiving payments by citizens who have the Diia app and those who do not have it will be different. On the issue of timing, Nykyforov advised focusing on the dates named by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

As reported, Zelensky announced that every Ukrainian who received two vaccines against COVID-19 will be able to receive UAH 1,000 for sports, travel and visits to cultural institutions.

Tags: #ukraine #vaccinated
