Latvia, Greece remain open to vaccinated Ukrainians

Citizens of Ukraine who have completed a full course of vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) will be able to enter Latvia and Greece if they have supporting documents, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Another EU country, Greece, remained open to Ukrainians. Our citizens can enter it on the same conditions as before," Kuleba said in Twitter on Friday.

He later added that Latvia also remains open for the entry of vaccinated Ukrainians.

"We continue to work with European partners to preserve freedom of travel," Kuleba said.

Thus, at the moment, the number of EU countries that have left the possibility of entry for vaccinated citizens of Ukraine has reached 15. In addition to Latvia and Greece, they include Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Spain, Cyprus, the Netherlands, Slovakia, France, Croatia, Czech Republic and Sweden.