Two Ukrainian soldiers killed by unknown device in Donbas – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen were killed in Donbas as a result of an explosion on an unknown enemy device, the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) press center said.

"Since the beginning of the day, two violations of the ceasefire have been recorded by the Russian armed formations. In the area of ​​the village of Zaitseve, the enemy opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems," the JFO said on Facebook.

Also in the direction of Popasna, the enemy fired from grenade launchers of various systems and heavy machine guns

"As a result of the explosion on an unknown enemy device, two servicemen received injuries incompatible with life. The command and the Joint Forces staff expresses sincere condolences to the families and friends of the fallen soldiers," the headquarters said.

Ukrainian defenders returned fire and forced the enemy to stop shelling.

In turn, the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade on Facebook reported that Lieutenant Colonel Ruslan Prusov and Master Sergeant Vadym Fedoseyev were killed.

"With sadness we inform that today, November 12, 2021, grief happened in our landing family. During the execution of a combat mission in the JFO​​, Lieutenant Colonel Ruslan Prusov and Master Sergeant Vadym Fedoseyev were killed. An irreparable loss for the country, for the airborne assault troops, for family, friends and confreres," the headquarters said.