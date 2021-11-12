Ukrainian-Slovak partnership is important asset for Europe – joint statement of PMs

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger have signed a joint statement in which they noted the potential for the development of bilateral partnership, in particular, in the energy, military and humanitarian spheres.

"The prime ministers noted the significant potential for the further development of the Ukrainian-Slovak partnership, which is based on strong good-neighborly ties, mutual respect and common European values. The prime ministers said that the clear result of the joint work of both parties is the resumption of the fully operational Uzhgorod International Airport," they said in the statement.

The Prime Minister of Slovakia confirmed that the Slovak side supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and does not recognize the occupation of the Crimean Peninsula by the Russian Federation. "The prime ministers agreed to strengthen interaction within the Crimean platform," they said in the statement.

The prime ministers also agreed to intensify cooperation in realizing Ukraine's course towards European and Euro-Atlantic integration, aimed at further deepening the political association and economic integration of Ukraine with the EU, in particular, in the context of the implementation of the Association Agreement.

In addition, the parties positively noted the growth of trade and economic indicators between Ukraine and Slovakia in recent years, despite the negative impact of the pandemic crisis, and agreed that there are all prerequisites for increasing bilateral trade and the participation of Slovak business in Ukrainian investment projects.

The prime ministers noted the strategic nature of bilateral cooperation in the field of energy and energy security and the need to introduce a transparent system for trading the transmission capacities of national operators of electric grids through joint auctions in accordance with the ENTSO-E rules.

"The prime ministers highly appreciated the positive development of cooperation at the level of the defense ministries and the armed forces and agreed that military-technical cooperation is a promising area for the further development of relations," they said in the statement.

The parties also positively assessed the cooperation in the field of ensuring the rights and interests of national minorities.

"The prime ministers expressed a common position that the Ukrainian-Slovak partnership is an important asset both for the two countries and for the Central European region and Europe as a whole."