Kuleba, Yermak discuss with Nuland situation in Donbas, along Ukrainian border

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak met on Wednesday in Washington (the United States) with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland.

According to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry's press service on Thursday, during the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the further implementation of the priorities of bilateral cooperation within the Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission, and also paid attention to the current security situation in Donbas and along the Ukrainian border.

"The parties positively noted that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States has been significantly strengthened this year [...]. Nuland assured the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of ongoing Russian aggression for further European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine," the ministry said in the statement.