14:45 09.11.2021

Russian-occupation administration in Crimea accuses Mejlis dpty head of smuggling explosive device – Dzhaparova

In addition to the previously made trumped-up charges, Russian-occupation administration in Crimea has added to deputy head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Nariman Dzhelyal an accusation of smuggling an explosive device, Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova has said.

"To Nariman Dzhelyal, in addition to the previously made trumped-up charges, Russian- occupation administration in Crimea added one more thing, the smuggling of an explosive device. The absurdity of the punitive case against Nariman Dzhelyal and brothers Asan and Aziz Akhtemovs invented by Russian-occupation forces has no limit," Dzhaparova said on Twitter on Tuesday.

