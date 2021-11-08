MP Yasko: Saakashvili transferred to most dangerous place of his life – Gldani

Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for 39 days, was transferred from a prison in the city of Rustavi to Gldani without the consent of his relatives and lawyers, MP of the Verkhovna Rada and Saakashvili's common-law wife Yelyzaveta Yasko has said.

"Contrary to the statements of the council of doctors, the Georgian and Ukrainian ombudsmen, the position of Ukraine; he was transferred to the most dangerous place for his life – Gldani!" Yasko said on her Facebook page.

Earlier, Yasko said that Saakashvili was taken out of a prison in the city of Rustavi in ​​an unknown direction.

"About an hour ago, Mikhail was taken out of the prison in an unknown direction. His transfer was not agreed with either his relatives or lawyers," Yasko said.

She also said that Saakashvili is in critical condition, however "how critical, no one can confirm now."

Yasko said that the prison does not provide information about where Saakashvili is now and in which direction he was taken.