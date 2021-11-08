Denisova asks Georgian authorities to transfer Saakashvili to hospital, as he refused maintenance medicine therapy

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova asks the Georgian authorities to provide a citizen of Ukraine, former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for 39 days, with proper treatment.

"The health of a citizen of Ukraine, head of the Executive Committee of the National Council of Reforms under the President of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for 39 days, is rapidly deteriorating. According to the council of doctors who visited Mikheil today in penitentiary facility No.12 in Rustav (Georgia), his state of health unsatisfactory and can change for the worse every minute," Denisova said on Facebook.

Thus, the commissioner called on the Georgian authorities to immediately ensure the transfer of the Ukrainian citizen to a hospital that is equipped to provide emergency resuscitation measures and meets the standards for providing medical care to such patients, taking into account all the recommendations of the council of doctors.

"Due to the dissemination in the media of reports of representatives of the Georgian authorities about the alleged food intake by Mikheil Saakashvili, he refused from November 6, any medications, vitamins and maintenance medicine therapy. Although their list was determined by the head of the medical department of the Special Penitentiary Service and the medical staff of the facility to prevent the onset of deaths. The motivation of Mikheil to give up these medicines is nothing more than a way of depriving him of his life," she said.

Denisova also asks foreign states and international human rights organizations to strongly condemn the actions of Georgian officials who violate the rights of a citizen of Ukraine to life and health.

"I appeal to the Georgian authorities to urgently provide Ukrainian citizen Mikheil Saakashvili with proper treatment that can save his life," she said.