Servant of People supports Zelensky's decision to nominate Reznikov for post of Defense Minister – faction press secretary

At a meeting of the faction, MPs from the Servant of the People supported the decision of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to nominate Oleksiy Reznikov for the post of Defense Minister of Ukraine, faction press seretary Yulia Paliychuk said in her Telegram channel.

Earlier, Reznikov held the post of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.