09:24 02.11.2021

Servant of People supports Vereschuk's candidacy for post of Minister of Reintegration – faction press secretaty

The Servant of the People faction supported the nomination of MP Iryna Vereschuk to the post of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, faction press secretary Yulia Paliychuk said in her Telegram channel.

She also said that Serhiy Kostriychuk will become the MP instead of Vereschuk.

"After the vote on the appointment of Iryna Vereschuk to the post of Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Serhiy Kostriychuk, the 140th number of the party's electoral list, will join the Servant of the People faction. Serhiy Kostriychuk has been on our team since September 2018. In the presidential and parliamentary elections, he coordinated the work of the headquarters in the regions. In 2020 he served as a member of the Supreme Council of the party, in 2021 as the head of the Control and Auditing Commission," Paliychuk said.

